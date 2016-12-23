Dec 23, 2016, 09.12 PM | Source: PTI
Currently, firms seeking to make an offer or invitation have to subscribe to securities through issue of a private placement offer letter in Form PAS-4.
Sebi goes green; debt security papers via electronic mode
The move would come into force with immediate effect.
Besides, companies maintain a complete record of private placement offers in Form PAS-5 and a copy of such record along with the private placement offer letter in Form PAS-4 is filed with the Registrar, the bourse on which the company is listed, along with Sebi within a period of 30 days of circulation of the private placement offer letter.
"As a green initiative, it has been decided that with immediate effect, Forms PAS-4 and PAS-5 shall be filed with Sebi in soft copy in PDF Format only, in a compact disc," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.