NSE to launch F&O contracts on Nifty CPSE index from today

Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) will launch futures and options contracts on Nifty CPSE index from today.Nifty CPSE index tracks the performance of select 10 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), including ONGC Oil India and Engineers India Other PSUs part of the index are GAIL Bharat Electronics and Container Corporation of India "Futures and options contracts on Nifty CPSE index shall be made available for trading in the F&O segment with effect from December 30, 2016," NSE said in a circular. Nifty CPSE Index includes companies that have more than 55 percent government holding under promoters category.