NSE extends concession scheme for currency derivative till Mar

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has extended its concession scheme - NSE MORE - in the transaction charges for the currency derivative segment till March 31.

Earlier, the scheme was available for a period of three months from July 1 to September and was further extended till December 31, 2016.

"Based on the positive market feedback and without prejudice to our rights and contentions in the legal proceedings, it has been decided to extend the same for a further period of three months from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017," the exchange said in a circular.

The scheme would be applicable for only near month and second month Currency Futures and Currency Options.

NSE MORE scheme provides concession to trading members for maintaining high degree of governance standards on a continuous basis as they contribute to the overall integrity, growth and development of markets.

Under the scheme, transaction charges for members for trades done in the currency futures would be Rs 1.10 per lakh of traded value, while the same would be Rs 40 per lakh of premium traded value in currency options.

For members who have not registered till date and intend to start availing the benefits under the scheme will have to register by January 15.

Also, the exchange has extended concession of up to 40 per cent on transaction charges for trading in its equity options segment for three months till March 31.

The move is part of NSE's efforts to improve the liquidity in the equity options segment.