Market for 'dabba' trade yet to recover from demonetization blow

An unintended positive of the demonetisation drive has been the sharp drop in trades in the illegal 'dabba' market over the last couple of months. Dabba trades have been hit hard by the currency shortage in the system, as all the trades are settled in cash.Banned by Sebi, dabba trading is the Indian version of bucket shops that used to be a rage in the US during the early 20th century. In dabba trading, a client buys and sells shares or index futures, through a broker who offers the outlawed service. The trades are based on official rates, but are not entered in any trading terminal and no securities change hands; they happen outside the purview of stock exchanges and regulators.“There is reluctance among both clients and (dabba) brokers to transact in Rs 2000 notes owing to a fear that these notes too may be recalled,” said a broker who arranges for such transactions.Brokers say activity in the dabba market has been steadily tapering since demonetization was announced on November 8.“For a few days (after November 8), trades were being settled in the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, but they soon fizzled out,” the broker said.Just like the black economy, it is hard to estimate the size of this parallel market as it is illegal. Some veteran brokers say the daily turnover in this segment could easily be a few thousand crore rupees, if not more.It is highly risky for both the broker and the client as there is no legal recourse if either side refuses to honour their commitment. The broker with whom the trade has been placed is the counterparty, just like a cricket or horse racing bookie. If the client makes money on the trade, the broker loses an equivalent amount. Conversely, if the client loses money, the broker stands to gain.Dabba trading is popular with those looking to make a quick buck from the stock market without any regulatory or tax implications. There are no margins to be maintained with the broker, no securities transaction tax or stamp duty to be paid to the stock exchanges, and no income-tax to be paid in case of a profit. Everything is settled in cash.Then there is another category of dabba brokers who match offsetting orders amongst their clients, rather than acting as the counterparty to their clients' orders. These brokers are happy with the commissions they earn on the trades and do not take much risk, even if it means lower earnings.Market players say the low activity in the dabba market does not mean that players will be switching to the main market. It could mean some relief for SEBI though, which has been trying to clampdown on the illegal market.“People who trade in the dabba market do so to avoid regulatory and tax hassles; they will wait for activity to resume rather than switching to the main market,” said a broker.