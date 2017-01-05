Jan 05, 2017, 08.15 PM | Source: PTI
Mid-sized private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank today raised Rs 167.8 croe through a qualified institutional placement of equity shares. This was the first-ever such share sale by the over 90 year old bank.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank raise Rs 168 cr through QIP
The shares were priced at Rs 140, including a premium of Rs 130. The issue opened on December 28 and was closed on December 31. Centrum Capital acted as the sole book running lead manager to the issue while Khaitan & Co was the legal advisor to the issue which was the maiden such share sale by the 90-year old lender.
