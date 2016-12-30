ITDC makes NSE debut at Rs 229

Shares of India Tourism Development Corporation today got listed at Rs 229 and settled at Rs 211 on its debut trading day on NSE.

The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 234 and a low of Rs 210.20 on NSE. It ended the day at Rs 211.

On the volume front, a total of 1,22,798 shares of the company were traded on NSE.

On BSE where it had listed earlier, the stock settled at Rs 212.8, up 0.24 per cent from the previous close. It had opened at Rs 228 and jumped 10.06 per cent to an intra-day high of Rs 233.65.

On September 2, the company's board had sent an application to NSE regarding listing of its shares with the bourse.

ITDC, which came into existence in October 1966, runs hotels and restaurants at various locations for tourists, besides providing transport facilities.

It also produces, distributes and sells tourist publicity literature and provides entertainment and duty-free shopping facilities to tourists.