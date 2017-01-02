Equity market volumes recover in H1 2016-17: Icra

Equity market volumes recovered in the first half of this fiscal to report a growth of 14 percent, rating agency Icra said today.

"Equity market volumes recover to report a growth of 14 percent in the first half of the current fiscal," it said in a statement.

Commodity volumes have largely been stable while currency volumes witnessed traction, it added.

According to the statement, in the first half of 2016-17, commodity market volumes rose marginally to Rs 36.8 trillion from Rs 34.9 trillion in the first half of 2015-16.

Data from exchanges indicate that the mix of volumes across commodities has remained largely stable in the last one year with bullion contributing the largest share (36 percent of volumes in H1 FY17), followed by energy (34 percent), base metal (28 percent) and agricultural commodities (2 percent), Icra said.

Besides, currency trading volumes of brokerage houses have grown significantly in the last 12 quarters.

The rating agency said it believes, going forward, the credit profiles of medium and large brokerage houses shall witness greater de-linking from the volatility of the domestic equity markets as they improve revenue diversification and improve usage of cost light business model.

"Given continued focus on lowering cost structures while expanding reach into underpenetrated regions, Icra's near to medium term outlook for the profitability of these brokerage houses remains positive," it said.