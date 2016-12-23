Consumer goods stocks shed weight, lose Rs 1.2 tr since Nov 8

BSE's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables indices, on Wednesday stood 9.8 per cent and 18.4 per cent lower, compared to their pre-demonetisation levels. The two indices have together lost Rs 1.2 lakh crore or 10.6 per cent of their market capital, the newspaper says.
Dec 23, 2016, 12.38 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consumer goods stocks shed weight, lose Rs 1.2 tr since Nov 8

BSE’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables indices, on Wednesday stood 9.8 per cent and 18.4 per cent lower, compared to their pre-demonetisation levels. The two indices have together lost Rs 1.2 lakh crore or 10.6 per cent of their market capital, the newspaper says.

Consumer goods stocks shed weight, lose Rs 1.2 tr since Nov 8

BSE’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables indices, on Wednesday stood 9.8 per cent and 18.4 per cent lower, compared to their pre-demonetisation levels. The two indices have together lost Rs 1.2 lakh crore or 10.6 per cent of their market capital, the newspaper says.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Since November 8 - the day when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were demonetised - consumer goods stocks have lost 1.2 lakh crore, Business Standard reports .

BSE’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables indices, on Wednesday stood 9.8 per cent and 18.4 per cent lower, compared to their pre-demonetisation levels. The two indices have together lost Rs 1.2 lakh crore or 10.6 per cent of their market capital, the newspaper says.

Other sectoral indices that have shed significant market cap include the BSE realty index (down 13.4 percent) and BSE Auto index (down 10.3 percent).

Tags  demonetise FMCG consumer durables consumer goods demonetisation realty
Consumer goods stocks shed weight, lose Rs 1.2 tr since Nov 8

