Commodities trading in GIFT city may take a while

SEBI will check for factors like liquidity and its potential impact on the existing commodity market before taking a call on permitting commodities trading in GIFT city.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Market news

Jan 07, 2017, 04.23 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commodities trading in GIFT city may take a while

SEBI will check for factors like liquidity and its potential impact on the existing commodity market before taking a call on permitting commodities trading in GIFT city.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Commodities trading in GIFT city may take a while

SEBI will check for factors like liquidity and its potential impact on the existing commodity market before taking a call on permitting commodities trading in GIFT city.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Tarun Sharma
Moneycontrol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship project Gujarat International Finance Tec-city (GIFT) will have to wait a while for commodity products to be traded over there.

Capital and commodity markets regulator, Securities Exchange Board of India will green light commodity products after discussions with the Commodity Derivative Advisory Committee (CDAC) appointed by it.

A source told Moneycontrol that SEBI will check for factors like liquidity and its potential impact on the existing commodity market before taking a call on permitting commodities trading in GIFT city.

On January 9, the Prime Minister will unveil the Bombay Stock Exchange’s international exchange in Gandhinagar. BSE International Exchange has got SEBI approval for offering a stock trading platform. It has also applied for offering commodities trading in around two dozen products, which includes both futures and options.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the BSE International Exchange has applied to SEBI for offering Dubai Gold and Commodity Exchange’s (DGCX) futures product ‘quanto’.

SEBI is yet to permit options trading in commodities in the domestic market. Naturally, options trading in commodities at GIFT City will be permitted only after the approval for the domestic market.

At GIFT city, the government is giving tax holiday and waiver of charges like commodity transaction tax and securities transaction tax. Along with, exchanges will get single product policy for stocks, commodities and currencies.

Tags  Narendra Modi Prime Minister Gujarat International Finance Tec-city GIFT commodity Securities Exchange Board of India Commodity Derivative Advisory Committee Dubai Gold and Commodity Exchange BSE International Exchange
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Commodities trading in GIFT city may take a while

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.