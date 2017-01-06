BSE tweaks circuit limit of Khaitan Electricals, 7 others

To curb excessive volatility, leading stock exchange BSE tweaked the circuit limit for share movement of eight companies, including Khaitan Electricals

The new limits, effective January 6, will ensure stock prices do not go up or down beyond a level during a session.

Circuit filter mechanism is used by stock exchanges to keep excessive volatility in check. It is the maximum fluctuation that is allowed during trading, which gets suspended if the permissible limit is hit in either direction.

In a circular, the exchange said that it has set a circuit limit of 10 percent for Khaitan Electricals.

It has also fixed a limit of 10 percent for Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries, STI India, Sanwaria Agro Oils, Adi Rasayan, North Eastern Carrying Corporation and Majestic Research Services and Solutions.

A limit of 5 percent has also been set for Ruby Traders & Exporters.

The circuit filters have been changed from their existing levels in the eight scrips with effect from January 6, as per the circular.