BSE tweaks circuit limit of Khaitan Electricals, 7 others

The new limits, effective January 6, will ensure stock prices do not go up or down beyond a level during a session.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Market news

Jan 06, 2017, 09.23 AM | Source: PTI

BSE tweaks circuit limit of Khaitan Electricals, 7 others

The new limits, effective January 6, will ensure stock prices do not go up or down beyond a level during a session.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

BSE tweaks circuit limit of Khaitan Electricals, 7 others

The new limits, effective January 6, will ensure stock prices do not go up or down beyond a level during a session.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
BSE tweaks circuit limit of Khaitan Electricals, 7 others
To curb excessive volatility, leading stock exchange BSE tweaked the circuit limit for share movement of eight companies, including Khaitan Electricals .

The new limits, effective January 6, will ensure stock prices do not go up or down beyond a level during a session.

Circuit filter mechanism is used by stock exchanges to keep excessive volatility in check. It is the maximum fluctuation that is allowed during trading, which gets suspended if the permissible limit is hit in either direction.

In a circular, the exchange said that it has set a circuit limit of 10 percent for Khaitan Electricals.

It has also fixed a limit of 10 percent for Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries, STI India, Sanwaria Agro Oils, Adi Rasayan, North Eastern Carrying Corporation and Majestic Research Services and Solutions.

A limit of 5 percent has also been set for Ruby Traders & Exporters.

The circuit filters have been changed from their existing levels in the eight scrips with effect from January 6, as per the circular.

Tags  BSE Khaitan Electricals Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries STI India Sanwaria Agro Oils
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
BSE tweaks circuit limit of Khaitan Electricals, 7 others
Wire News
Platinum Member
688 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.