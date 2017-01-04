BSE to shift 10 scrips to restricted category from Jan 5

Besides PNC, BSE would shift the stocks of Adarsh Plant Protect, Adinath Bio-Labs, Bharat Wire Ropes, Energy Development Company, KSS, Kunststoffe Industries, Pradeep Metals, Steelco Gujarat and Unistar Multimedia to the trade-for-trade segment ('T' or 'XT' group).
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Market news

Jan 04, 2017, 09.08 AM | Source: PTI

BSE to shift 10 scrips to restricted category from Jan 5

Besides PNC, BSE would shift the stocks of Adarsh Plant Protect, Adinath Bio-Labs, Bharat Wire Ropes, Energy Development Company, KSS, Kunststoffe Industries, Pradeep Metals, Steelco Gujarat and Unistar Multimedia to the trade-for-trade segment ('T' or 'XT' group).

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

BSE to shift 10 scrips to restricted category from Jan 5

Besides PNC, BSE would shift the stocks of Adarsh Plant Protect, Adinath Bio-Labs, Bharat Wire Ropes, Energy Development Company, KSS, Kunststoffe Industries, Pradeep Metals, Steelco Gujarat and Unistar Multimedia to the trade-for-trade segment ('T' or 'XT' group).

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
BSE to shift 10 scrips to restricted category from Jan 5
Top bourse BSE has decided to shift stocks of 10 companies, including Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC), to the restricted trading segment from January 5 to ensure market safety and safeguard the investor interests.

Besides PNC, BSE would shift the stocks of Adarsh Plant Protect, Adinath Bio-Labs, Bharat Wire Ropes, Energy Development Company, KSS, Kunststoffe Industries, Pradeep Metals, Steelco Gujarat and Unistar Multimedia to the trade-for-trade segment ('T' or 'XT' group).

In the trade-for-trade segment no speculative trading is allowed and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.

"The exchange with a view to take preventive surveillance measure to ensure market safety and safeguard the interest of the investors, has decided to take the surveillance action," BSE said in a circular.

The scrips of 10 companies would be traded and settled on trade-to-trade basis from January 5 and would attract a circuit filter of 5 per cent or lower.

The bourse has asked its members "to take adequate precaution" while trading in these stocks.

However, BSE said the transfer of security for trading and settlement on a trade-to-trade basis "is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company".

"Further, this is a temporary measure and will be periodically reviewed depending on the market conditions," it added.

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
BSE to shift 10 scrips to restricted category from Jan 5
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.