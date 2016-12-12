BSE to delist 64 companies on December 13

As many as 64 companies will be delisted from BSE platform on December 13 as they have remained suspended for more than 13 years, Asia's oldest bourse today said.

This is addition to 194 firms already being delisted by the exchange in August.

The securities of these firms have been under suspension for more than 13 years on account of non-compliance of various clauses of listing regulations.

"64 companies that have remained suspended for more than 13 years would be delisted from the platform of the exchange, with effect from December 13 pursuant to order of Delisting Committee of the exchange in terms of Sebi (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations," BSE said in a circular.

These scrips will be moved to the dissemination board of the bourse for 5 years as directed by markets regulator Sebi.

The companies include Ambuja Zinc , Asian Alloys, Elder Telecom, Hindustan Breweries & Bottling and Zenith Steel Tubes and Industries.

BSE said promoters of these delisted firms will be required to purchase the shares from the public shareholders as per the fair value determined by the independent valuer appointed by the exchange.

Currently, 2,778 firms are traded on BSE.