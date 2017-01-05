Jan 05, 2017, 05.56 PM | Source: PTI
Leading stock exchange BSE today extended the cut off time for acceptance of subscription transaction for liquid funds as well as debt and equity schemes valuing at least Rs 2 lakh by half an hour on its mutual fund platform.
BSE extends time for handling subscription applications
BSE runs a mutual fund trading platform -- BSE Star MF.
The platform provides a range of services for easy transactions and seamless order flow for asset management companies.
"We are extending the cut off time for acceptance of subscription transaction in liquid schemes to 1:30 pm (instead of 1:00 pm earlier) and L1 scheme or debt and equity schemes of Mutual Fund value Rs 2 lakh and above to 2:30 pm (instead of 2:00 pm earlier)," BSE said in a circular.
The changes would come into force with immediate effect.
BSE said that orders in liquid schemes, for which funds have been credited to the exchange's clearing corporation account before 1:00 pm on trading day will be processed on the same day with historical day's net asset value ( NAV ), while for orders for which funds are received after 1:00 pm will be processed on T+ 1 day.
The orders in L1 schemes, for which money has been credited to BSE's clearing corporation account before 2:00 pm.
on T day, will be processed on the same day with applicable NAV, and orders for which funds are received after 2:00 pm.
will be processed on T +1 day.
BSE Star MF is the largest MF distributor platform in India with more than 4 lakh Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) per month. On many occasions, the platform has exceeded 1 lakh orders per day.
