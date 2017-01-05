BSE extends time for handling subscription applications

Leading stock exchange BSE today extended the cut off time for acceptance of subscription transaction for liquid funds as well as debt and equity schemes valuing at least Rs 2 lakh by half an hour on its mutual fund platform.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Market news

Jan 05, 2017, 05.56 PM | Source: PTI

BSE extends time for handling subscription applications

Leading stock exchange BSE today extended the cut off time for acceptance of subscription transaction for liquid funds as well as debt and equity schemes valuing at least Rs 2 lakh by half an hour on its mutual fund platform.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

BSE extends time for handling subscription applications

Leading stock exchange BSE today extended the cut off time for acceptance of subscription transaction for liquid funds as well as debt and equity schemes valuing at least Rs 2 lakh by half an hour on its mutual fund platform.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
BSE extends time for handling subscription applications
Leading stock exchange BSE today extended the cut off time for acceptance of subscription transaction for liquid funds as well as debt and equity schemes valuing at least Rs 2 lakh by half an hour on its mutual fund platform.

BSE runs a mutual fund trading platform -- BSE Star MF.

The platform provides a range of services for easy transactions and seamless order flow for asset management companies.

"We are extending the cut off time for acceptance of subscription transaction in liquid schemes to 1:30 pm (instead of 1:00 pm earlier) and L1 scheme or debt and equity schemes of Mutual Fund value Rs 2 lakh and above to 2:30 pm (instead of 2:00 pm earlier)," BSE said in a circular.

The changes would come into force with immediate effect.

BSE said that orders in liquid schemes, for which funds have been credited to the exchange's clearing corporation account before 1:00 pm on trading day will be processed on the same day with historical day's net asset value ( NAV ), while for orders for which funds are received after 1:00 pm will be processed on T+ 1 day.

The orders in L1 schemes, for which money has been credited to BSE's clearing corporation account before 2:00 pm.

on T day, will be processed on the same day with applicable NAV, and orders for which funds are received after 2:00 pm.

will be processed on T +1 day.

BSE Star MF is the largest MF distributor platform in India with more than 4 lakh Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) per month. On many occasions, the platform has exceeded 1 lakh orders per day.

Tags  BSE acceptance of subscription liquid funds debt equity schemes mutual fund platform BSE Star MF
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
BSE extends time for handling subscription applications
Wire News
Platinum Member
687 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.