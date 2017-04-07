Tech View: Nifty forms 'Shooting Star' on charts; can initiate short positions

Moneycontrol

The Nifty slipped below its crucial 5-days exponential moving average and closed below its crucial support level of 9,200 on Friday weighed down by weak global cues after the US military launched cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the morning.

The index formed a ‘shooting star’ kind of pattern on daily as well as weekly candlestick charts. A 'shooting star' pattern is formed when the index trades well above its opening level but comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits as higher levels.

This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern; hence, investors should remain cautious even though the trend remains strong.

Shooting star indicates potential tops or reversals and is more effective if it is formed after series of at least three or more consecutive rising candles. The Nifty index witnessed seven successive green candles (closing level is higher than opening level).

In the exact 'Shooting Star' formation, the distance between the lowest price for the day and the closing price must be very small or non-existent.

However, in Friday's price action, the Nifty opened at 9,223.70 and it closed 63 points lower at 9,198.30. It slipped to an intraday low of 9,188.10 and a high of 9250.50.

The threat of short-term reversal continues to loom large on the indices and investors who went long on the index can square off their positions and look at shorting the index with a target of around 9,000 and a stop of 9,250 levels, suggest experts.

“The Nifty50 registered a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of formation on the weekly as well as on the daily charts suggesting profit booking has kicked in the market,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

“Our two trend following techniques generated sell signal suggesting that this correction is likely to be extended further for the next couple of trading sessions and it can become severe if Nifty closes below 9,163 levels,” he said.

Mohammad advises positional traders to square off their bets and initiate short positions with initial targets close to 9,020 kinds of levels. The Nifty has some decent support in the zone of 9,190 9,163 kinds of levels and to regain strength bulls need to push the indices beyond 9,250 on a closing basis.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price 9,000 followed by 9,100 while maximum Call OI is at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,300.

Fresh Call writing was seen at all the strikes starting from 9,200 to 9,500 which signals the formation of short positions and will restrict upside momentum while Put unwinding is giving a sign of caution on an immediate basis, suggest experts.

The Nifty index started to form lower highs from the last two sessions and made a bearish candle on the daily chart. “It formed a Shooting Star candle on the weekly chart after making its new lifetime high of 9273 and now if follow up selling happens then index could drift to a lower level,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

“It has also broken immediate support of 9,218 and now a hold below 9,191 may drag it towards 9,133 and 9,090 levels. On the upside it has immediate hurdle near to 9,280,” he said.