Dec 30, 2016, 10.41 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The market ended 2016 on a positive note as the Nifty and the Sensex gained 1 percent higher. Annually, the Nifty metal saw an uptick of 45 percent. For the week, FMCG stocks outperformed with 6 percent gains.
Money spinners: How to trade & which stocks to buy in 2017?
Stock pick strategy
(a) Lower weight on financials slightly; add Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF) post 35 percent correction from high;
(b) add Hero Moto post recent upgrade
(c) reduce underweight to IT services marginally given dollar appreciation
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Indian equity can match beat bonds
December-end Sensex target of 29000
Lower stock prices offer increased margin of safety.
Market earnings growth should improve
Stock pick strategy
Prefer banks, rural plays (two-wheeler and tractors), large caps (midcaps expensive)
Morgan Stanley
Equity markets looking attractive and poised for double digit returns in 2017
Equities likely to deliver 15 percent returns in rupee terms in 2017
Growth is in a U-shaped recovery albeit hurt in the near term by demonetisation
Stock pick strategy
Underweight defensives, buy rate sensitives
Add JSW Steel , Shriram City Union Finance and Sun Pharma
Base case for December 2017 Sensex is target 30000
JP Morgan
Earnings growth is expected to be 16 percent for FY17 and 21 percent for FY18
See better rural as well as urban demand
Expect 25-50 basis points rate cuts by RBI over next 6-9 months
Top Picks – HDFC Bank , YES BANK , M&M , Vedanta and DLF
Stocks to avoid – Bharti Airtel , ONGC and BHEL
