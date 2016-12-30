Money spinners: How to trade & which stocks to buy in 2017?

Here are brokerage firms' views on how to trade market and which stocks to pick in 2017.Improving visibility of India earnings post demonetisation could lead to a bright spot in H1CY17 for Indian equities.Key events to watch out in CY17 are: progress on GST, timing of earnings normalisation and inflation trajectory and rates.

Stock pick strategy

(a) Lower weight on financials slightly; add Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF) post 35 percent correction from high;

(b) add Hero Moto post recent upgrade

(c) reduce underweight to IT services marginally given dollar appreciation

Bank of America Merrill Lynch



Indian equity can match beat bonds

December-end Sensex target of 29000

Lower stock prices offer increased margin of safety.

Market earnings growth should improve

Stock pick strategy

Prefer banks, rural plays (two-wheeler and tractors), large caps (midcaps expensive)

Morgan Stanley

Equity markets looking attractive and poised for double digit returns in 2017

Equities likely to deliver 15 percent returns in rupee terms in 2017

Growth is in a U-shaped recovery albeit hurt in the near term by demonetisation

Stock pick strategy

Underweight defensives, buy rate sensitives

Add JSW Steel , Shriram City Union Finance and Sun Pharma

Base case for December 2017 Sensex is target 30000

JP Morgan

Earnings growth is expected to be 16 percent for FY17 and 21 percent for FY18

See better rural as well as urban demand

Expect 25-50 basis points rate cuts by RBI over next 6-9 months

Top Picks – HDFC Bank , YES BANK , M&M , Vedanta and DLF

Stocks to avoid – Bharti Airtel , ONGC and BHEL