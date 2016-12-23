COMMENT: Sectors that are cursing demonetisation the most

The Sensex is off nearly 5 percent since PM Narendra Modi dropped his demonetisation bombshell and the US public their Donald Trump one. With Modi’s 50-day grace period running out fast, It’s worth a quick trawl of the various sectors to figure out which have been hit the worst.

There are three sectors worst hit: In absolute terms, financials, largely driven by non-banks, and automobiles; in percentage terms, real estate

No big surprises here, but the extent of the fall in the worst-hit sectors is stunning.

The finance sector has lost Rs 1.71 lakh crore or 8.33 percent. This sector comprises of banks as well as non-banking finance companies (NBFC). Banks have been at the centre of the demonetisation process, and have been flush with deposits. Mutual funds have piled up on banking stocks adding Rs 1.06 lakh crore of stocks.

But the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector, especially microfinance companies, have taken a big hit as they have been largely present in rural India, where almost all transactions take place in cash. Recoveries of loans has been reported as being affected. Politicians have now picked up the issue and are asking for loan waivers or sharp reduction in loans.

The automobiles sector, which had reportedly shut some manufacturing units on account of demonetisation, has lost Rs 1.07 lakh crore in value, a drop of 12.44 per cent.

Real estate, widely seen as the repository of a third of the country’s black money, has lost 27.63 per cent in value since the note ban was announced on Nov 8. An impressive Rs 23,724 crore in market capitalization has been wiped out, and analysts expect that it will see price erosion and may be the last to recover from the de-mon hangover.

Lack of cash in customers’ hands will hit buying and so three big losers are consumer-related: consumer durables, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer discretionary sectors. Consumer durables lost Rs 20,672 crore (18.42 per cent) in value, FMCG lost nearly Rs 1 lakh crore (9.77 per cent) and consumer discretionary lost Rs 83,568 (5.77 per cent) crore in value during the fall.

There are some sectors that are unaffected on account of demonetisation, namely IT, which has moved higher by 2.25 per cent increasing by Rs 23,617 crore. Healthcare too posted a 2.09 per cent rise improving by Rs 15,517 crore in value. Government has allowed relaxation for use of cash in hospitals and medical shops to accept higher-denomination currencies.

Oil and gas sector too has been largely unaffected with a rise of 1.64 per cent resulting in an addition of Rs 16,337 crore to its market value. Government allowed petrol pumps to accept old currencies and allowed some of them to dispense new currencies. It has been reported that the volume of electronic transactions have seen a big jump with their contribution increasing to 25 per cent of daily purchases to 10 per cent. Daily transactions in the 53,000 pumps in the country is around Rs 2,000 crore per day and these have largely been unaffected by demonetisation.



