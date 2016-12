13 unknown knowns for stock market investors to chew on in 2017

Benchmark indices ended the last trading day of the year on a positive note, but 2016 won’t be remembered by stock market investors for its returns. If at all, it will be remembered for Brexit, Donald Trump’s win, demonetisation and RBI governor Raghuram Rajan’s unceremonious exit.Investors in metal and oil and gas shares had plenty to cheer, but for most, it was an indifferent year.The Sensex and Nifty rose 2-3 percent at the end of a roller-coaster ride through the year, Nifty Midcap was up 7 percent and the BSE Small Cap 2 percent.Investors in FMCG, IT, pharma, capital goods, real estate and telecom were in for a disappointment with most of the key stocks in these sectors delivering negative returns.Heading into 2017, the mood is far from cheery. And that may not be such a bad thing because markets often do well in a year when investor expectations are low.Predicting the year ahead is a mug’s game, more so given the regularity with which pundits have been proven wrong in 2016.Even more surprising is how markets have shrugged off events like Brexit and Trump win in their stride when they were expected to spell disaster for investors.So Moneycontrol has put together a list of 13 ‘known unknowns’ as Donald Rumsfeld, the then US Secretary of State for Defence said in 2002. These are risks the market knows about, but cannot say how they will pay out.