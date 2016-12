Global, lcoal cues were weak and Indian indices are likely to open flat. SGX Nifty was down at 7974 at the time of writing.Asian shares traded on the back foot on Friday in expected thin holiday trade with the Dow Jones index again falling short of the 20,000 mark.

Australia's ASX 200 fell down 0.05 percent, while the New Zealand benchmark NZX 50 gained 0.367 percent.



Chinese shares were low-spirited: the Shanghai composite fell 0.11 percent and the Shenzhen composite dipped 0.061 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was down 0.44 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.16 percent.



The Dow dropped about 20 points, with Wal-Mart contributing the most losses, pulling it about 80 points away from 20,000. On Wednesday, the index closed about 60 points away from the level.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the day 0.21 percent lower with most sectors in negative territory.