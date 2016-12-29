Sensex, Nifty may stay volatile on F&O expiry; autos in focus

Volatility may continue today on December Futures & Options expiry day. Global markets are unsteady as Dow closed down triple digits triggered by a sharp drop in home re-sales. Asian shares slipped on Thursday after Wall Street suffered a mild setback after weeks of gains, while the dollar stayed in demand as US government debt offered ever-fatter premiums over euro zone bonds.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.7 percent, edging away from its recent one-year top. Australia's main index eased 0.4 percent, having touched a 17-month peak the previous day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off a slight 0.1 percent.



US stocks fell in low volume in a broad decline triggered in part by a sharp drop in home resales. Contracts to buy previously-owned US homes fell in November to their lowest level in nearly a year, a sign that rising interest rates could be weighing on the housing market.



Back home, after hitting intra-day high of 8100, the Nifty ended below 8050 yesterday. The 50-share index was up 2 points at 8034.85 while the Sensex was down 2.76 points at 26210.68. Market experts see a slow start to 2017 with Union Budget being the next big trigger after third quarter earnings.

Auto stocks may be in focus ahead of December sales data. Analysts say real impact of demonetisation on auto sales volumes is expected to be felt in December. According to Motilal Oswal, two-wheelers are likely to be worst hit on account of demonetisation.

Nomura sees December wholesales to be impacted by a sharp decline in retail

sales due to demonetization, and inventory de-stocking by original equioment manufacturers (OEMs) to clear off 2016 model year inventory.



Meanwhile, National Stock Exchange gears up for Dalal Street debut. It has filed its draft IPO papers. Existing investors may offer 25 percent stake worth around Rs 10000 crore.

The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar. The dollar index is firm above 103 mark, gaining 4.7 percent this year. All those gains have come after the November 8 US election.

Crude prices slipped after American Petroleum Institute data showed a surprise build in US stockpiles. Gold prices rose above USD 1140 an ounce, rebounding from an 11-month low.