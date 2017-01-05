Sensex, Nifty may stay flat; FY17 GDP estimates eyed

The market may stay tepid on Thursday tracking global cues. Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, underpinned by a firm Wall Street after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting suggested a less hawkish stance from policymakers.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan gained 0.2 percent, on track for a eighth consecutive session of gains. Early Asian markets such as Australia rose 0.4 percent.US shares ended higher on Wednesday even after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed concerns that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest rate increases to ward off inflation.US stocks have surged over the past two months on expectations that Trump will stimulate the economy with tax cuts and infrastructure spending and eliminate regulations in the financial industry. But investors also worry that Trump's measures could stir inflation and push the US central bank to raise rates more aggressively than anticipated.Back home, the 50-share NSE Nifty failed to hold 8200 level for third consecutive session yesterday, down 1.75 points at 8190.50. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 10.11 points to 26633.13 after a 117-point swing.The advance estimates of FY17 GDP will be announced by the CSO on January 6 won't include the impact of demonetisation and hence cannot be construed as an indicator of the actual economic growth this year. It is learnt that they will merely follow the methodology and extrapolate the data available for the first 7 months to the full year with suitable seasonal adjustments.

The dollar was off a 14-year high against a basket of currencies with investors cautious about increasing bets on the greenback before getting fresh clues on the US. The euro climbed, boosted by data showing euro zone prices rose more quickly than expected in December.



Crude oil prices rebound on expectations that US crude inventories have dropped and on signs that the world's top oil exporters will stick to agreed output cuts that took effect this week.

Gold was near-four week high as the dollar edges back from a 14-year peak as physical demand from major consumers China and India increase.