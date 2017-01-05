Jan 05, 2017, 08.42 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The advance estimates of FY17 GDP will be announced by the CSO on January 6 won't include the impact of demonetisation and hence cannot be construed as an indicator of the actual economic growth this year.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Sensex, Nifty may stay flat; FY17 GDP estimates eyed
The advance estimates of FY17 GDP will be announced by the CSO on January 6 won't include the impact of demonetisation and hence cannot be construed as an indicator of the actual economic growth this year.
|
The dollar was off a 14-year high against a basket of currencies with investors cautious about increasing bets on the greenback before getting fresh clues on the US. The euro climbed, boosted by data showing euro zone prices rose more quickly than expected in December.
Crude oil prices rebound on expectations that US crude inventories have dropped and on signs that the world's top oil exporters will stick to agreed output cuts that took effect this week.
Gold was near-four week high as the dollar edges back from a 14-year peak as physical demand from major consumers China and India increase.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.