Jan 06, 2017, 09.09 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The central statistical organisation, the country's apex data body, will give an advance estimate of FY17 GDP with a disclaimer today, that it doesn't include the demonetisation impact. This might put the Finance Ministry in a bind as Budget calculations will be hampered.
Sensex, Nifty may be positive; IT stocks in focus
The greenback weakens further, as china moves to stem capital outflows and investors reconsidered Federal Reserve rate intention. US treasuries rallied the most since the post-Brexit jolt, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark falling eight basis points to 2.36 percent.
Crude oil prices were steady in trade. A report that Saudi Arabia is cutting production as it implements an agreement to ease a global supply glut sparked the turnaround supports.
