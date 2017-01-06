Sensex, Nifty may be positive; IT stocks in focus

Market may see a positive start. Asian markets traded mixed, with Japanese automakers coming under pressure following a tweet by President-elect Donald Trump directed at Toyota, as well as due to a stronger yen.The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.56 percent. Shares of Toyota fell 2.03 percent. On Thursday, Trump rebuked Toyota on Twitter and threatened the automaker with a large border tax if it builds a new plant outside the US.Meanwhile, the yen strengthened to 115.66 against the dollar on Friday morning Asia time, from levels above 118.00 earlier in the week.Stateside Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 19,899.29. The S&P 500 dropped 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to end at 2,269, while the Nasdaq rose 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 5,487.94.In the currency market, the dollar retreated to the 101 handle against a basket of currencies, from levels above 103.60 reached earlier in the week.Back home, the Sensex ended up 245.11 points or 0.9 percent at 26878.24 and the Nifty was up 83.30 points or 1 percent at 8273.80 yesterday. About 1932 shares advanced, 899 shares declined, and 493 shares were unchanged. Analysts are hoping that Budget and earnings will drive market further.IT stocks were under selling pressure (BSE IT index down 1 percent) yesterday as H1-B visa has been re-introduced in the US Congress by two lawmakers. Stocks like Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech fell 1-2 percent intraday Thursday and may be in focus today too.A bill backing key changes in the H1-B programme that allows skilled workers from countries like India to fill high-tech jobs in the US has been re-introduced inthe US Congress by two lawmakers who claim that it will help crack down on the work visa abuse.The central statistical organisation, the country's apex data body, will give an advance estimate of FY17 GDP with a disclaimer today, that it doesn't include the demonetisation impact. This might put the Finance Ministry in a bind as Budget calculations will be hampered.

The greenback weakens further, as china moves to stem capital outflows and investors reconsidered Federal Reserve rate intention. US treasuries rallied the most since the post-Brexit jolt, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark falling eight basis points to 2.36 percent.

Crude oil prices were steady in trade. A report that Saudi Arabia is cutting production as it implements an agreement to ease a global supply glut sparked the turnaround supports.