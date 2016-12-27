Sensex, Nifty may be mildly in green; PSU banks in focus

After tax threat scarred investors, the market is likely to be in positive bias as SGX Nifty indicates a green opening. Asian stocks were little changed on Tuesday, in thin trade and with little to guide them as most major markets were closed on Monday for Christmas holidays.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with Australia closed. The US market was shut yesterday, so no cues to watch out from there.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was up 0.15 percent on Tuesday, after slipping 0.5 percent on Monday.

Back home, The Nifty erased all gains made in 2016 ending at its lowest level in seven months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet senior economists to discuss the road ahead for the economy today. Demonetisation and its impact is likely to figure on the agenda. PSU banks are likely to be in focus as RBI gives farmers 60 additional days to repay crop loans.

The dollar index held steady around the 103 mark. Also Iranian rial hit record low against US dollar in a sign of concern about the country's ability to attract foreign money after US president-elect Donald trump takes office.

Crude oil prices continued to gain, as the market watch how the OPEC will manage their planned output cuts. Gold prices flat at around USD 1130 an ounce.