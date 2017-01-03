Sensex, Nifty likely to be flat; Infosys, autos in focus

After a tepid trade on first day of 2017, the market is likely to stay flat as the SGX Nifty indicates a subdued start to trade today.

Asian stocks began 2017 on a flat note, uninspired by a surge in European markets to their highest in more than a year, while the dollar resumed its climb after last week's stumble.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade as most regional markets reopened after the New Year holiday. It ended 2016 with a 3.7 percent gain, its best year in four.

Australian shares, however, were off to a robust start, jumping almost 1 percent, while South Korea added 0.2 percent. Japan was closed for an extended New Year holiday.

Yesterday, after 274-point swing, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 31.01 points lower at 26595.45. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 6.30 points at 8179.50. The broader markets bucked the trend as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. More than two shares advanced for every share falling on the exchange.

GST council meet begins today. According to CNBC-TV18 learns that the states & centre may face off on dual control. The centre could also discuss Budget proposals of states. The states want assurance that revenue loss will be borne by centre



New year, new zeal seems to be the mantra at Infosys going by Vishal Sikka's recent email to employees. The email reportedly cautions employees against having a lazy attitude and says that the road ahead is not easy.



Auto stocks will be in focus as Tata Motors sees strong passenger vehicle sales due to positive response to Tiago but Hero Moto reported very weak sales.



The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global peers, rose almost 0.6 percent, its biggest one-day advance since December 15. The dollar pulled back 0.1 percent to 117.42 yen on Tuesday, after jumping almost 0.6 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks.