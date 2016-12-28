Pullback rally may continue; Nifty range seen at 7900-8200

Pullback rally may be seen Wednesday on continued short covering ahead of the year-end. Firm global markets may support India today participation and news-flow will remain tepid. The market is expected to trade with positive bias while range for the Nifty is seen at 7900-8200. Traders are watching out 8100-8150 for sustenance of pullback rally.

Yesterday, the Sensex was up 406.34 points or 1.6 percent at 26213.44 and the Nifty ended up 124.60 points or 1.6 percent at 8032.85. The Nifty Bank snapped 3-day losing streak, closing with gains of over 1.2 percent.

The cabinet is set to take up an ordinance on demonetised currency today. According to government sources an ordinance is necessary to give note ban legal sanctity as timeline on old note deposits could be tweaked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday met the top economists in the country to discuss future reforms. The meeting which was organised by Niti Ayog was attended by the government's own economic brain trust, as well as some other prominent economists.



Some of the key issues on the agenda were simplifying tax structure, cutting direct tax rates and harmonising customs duty. Strategic divestment of loss-making PSUs was also discussed in the meeting.



Globally, Asia stocks followed Wall Street higher early, while the dollar firmed against major peers such as the yen following the release of upbeat US economic data overnight.



Crude oil prices held large gains on expectations of supply tightening once oil-producing nations implement a scheduled output cut.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent. Australian stocks were up 0.9 percent. Japan's Nikkei was little changed.



US stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, supported by upbeat consumer and housing data, with gains in technology shares lifting the Nasdaq Composite to a record close.



The dollar was a shade higher at 117.500 yen, having gained about 0.3 percent the previous day on data showing US consumer confidence hit its highest level in more than 15 years in December, in addition to robust housing numbers.