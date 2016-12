Markets may open up following global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open up following strong global cues. The SGX Nifty at the time of writing this story was up over 4 points at 8110.Asian markets gained at Wednesday's open, after the Dow hitting a new record close overnight just shy of the psychological 20,000 level.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 opened up 0.34 percent.

Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.55 percent, led by gains in its materials sub-index, which was up 1.06 percent and its energy sub-index, which gained 0.59 percent.