Markets may open up following global cues

Dec 21, 2016, 08.41 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open up following strong global cues. The SGX Nifty at the time of writing this story was up over 4 points at 8110.

Asian markets gained at Wednesday's open, after the Dow hitting a new record close overnight just shy of the psychological 20,000 level.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 opened up 0.34 percent.

Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.55 percent, led by gains in its materials sub-index, which was up 1.06 percent and its energy sub-index, which gained 0.59 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average kept marching toward 20,000.

European equities traded mostly higher Tuesday, as the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.48 percent.
Gold fell on Tuesday as the dollar rose and investors sold on expectations of stronger global economic growth and higher U.S. interest rates, while deadly incidents in Turkey and Germany failed to spur safe-haven buying.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent to USD 1,131.58 an ounce at 2:40 p.m. EDT. Last week it fell to USD 1,122.35, its lowest since early February.


