Markets likely to open flat; BoJ meet ahead

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on mixed cues from Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was down about 7 points at 8124 at the time of writing the story.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Market Cues

Dec 20, 2016, 09.15 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets likely to open flat; BoJ meet ahead

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on mixed cues from Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was down about 7 points at 8124 at the time of writing the story.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Markets likely to open flat; BoJ meet ahead

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on mixed cues from Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was down about 7 points at 8124 at the time of writing the story.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Markets likely to open flat; BoJ meet ahead
Moneycontrol Bureau

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on mixed cues from Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was down about 7 points at 8124 at the time of writing the story.

Asian shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision.

Down under, the ASX 200 was up 0.66 percent, with broad gains across all sub-indexes except for the energy sub-index which fell 0.83 percent.

Earlier, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December policy meeting showed that it was cautiously optimistic of the economy, despite recent softer data, and was trying to balance the benefits of lower interest rates against the risk of higher household debt.

The Nasdaq 100 hit a fresh all-time intraday high, while the three major indexes closed within 0.75 percent of their record highs. The major averages ended off session highs.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 ended 0.12 percent down with sectors mixed. Markets entered the usually quiet week for volumes ahead of the holiday season. Basic resources were among the worst performers on news that Chinese authorities are foreseeing a lower growth rate in 2017.
Tags  ndian benchmark indices SGX Nifty Bank of Japan Reserve Bank of Australia Nasdaq 100
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Markets likely to open flat; BoJ meet ahead

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login