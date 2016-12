Markets likely to open flat; BoJ meet ahead

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on mixed cues from Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was down about 7 points at 8124 at the time of writing the story.Asian shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision.

Down under, the ASX 200 was up 0.66 percent, with broad gains across all sub-indexes except for the energy sub-index which fell 0.83 percent.