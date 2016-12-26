Dec 26, 2016, 09.17 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
In Asia, markets are mixed in early trade. Meanwhile, minutes of Bank of Japan's November 1 rate review showed that the policymakers disagreed on how much emphasis the central bank should place on the size of its bond purchases under a new framework targeting interest rates, highlighting the challenges of navigating the complex policy scheme.
Market may be volatile; trade volume likely to be thin
Finance minister Arun Jaitley rejects possibilities of any hike in long-term capital gains tax on market participation. This, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested, that people earning from financial markets must make a "fair contribution" to nation building.
The dollar dipped against the yen, edging lower down after US treasury yields dipped on mixed economic data.
Crude prices hold steady as the market waits to see how OPEC would manage its planned output cuts with Libya expecting to boost production.
Gold gained marginally as the dollar retreats from 14-year high and some buyers were tempted to take advantage of prices near a 10-month low after six weeks of decline.