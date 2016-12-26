Market may be volatile; trade volume likely to be thin

Dec 26, 2016, 09.17 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market may be volatile; trade volume likely to be thin

The market may see volatile trading sessions ahead of Futures & Options (F&O) expiry this week. Also, there could be thin trade volume due to holiday season week may. It was a flat session on Friday with the Nifty closing below the 8000 mark.
Globally, US market ended flat on Friday, as the Dow Jones failed again to reach the crucial level of 20000.

In Asia, markets are mixed in early trade. Meanwhile, minutes of Bank of Japan's November 1 rate review showed that the policymakers disagreed on how much emphasis the central bank should place on the size of its bond purchases under a new framework targeting interest rates, highlighting the challenges of navigating the complex policy scheme.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley rejects possibilities of any hike in long-term capital gains tax on market participation. This, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested, that people earning from financial markets must make a "fair contribution" to nation building.

The dollar dipped against the yen, edging lower down after US treasury yields dipped on mixed economic data.

Crude prices hold steady as the market waits to see how OPEC would manage its planned output cuts with Libya expecting to boost production.

Gold gained marginally as the dollar retreats from 14-year high and some buyers were tempted to take advantage of prices near a 10-month low after six weeks of decline.

 

