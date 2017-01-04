Indian benchmark indices may open up tracking global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open up tracking positive global cues. SGX Nifty at the time of writing this story was up 13 points at 8204.00.Japanese shares up more than 1 percent on Wednesday morning as the yen weakened against a stronger dollar, and after a private survey suggested the manufacturing sector might be recovering.

The Nikkei 225 leaped up 1.73 percent while the Topix bounced up 1.83 percent, likely due to expectations of a weaker yen after the greenback hit a 14-year high overnight against a basket of currencies.