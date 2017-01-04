Indian benchmark indices may open up tracking global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open up tracking positive global cues. SGX Nifty at the time of writing this story was up 13 points at 8204.00.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Market Cues

Jan 04, 2017, 08.32 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian benchmark indices may open up tracking global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open up tracking positive global cues. SGX Nifty at the time of writing this story was up 13 points at 8204.00.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Indian benchmark indices may open up tracking global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open up tracking positive global cues. SGX Nifty at the time of writing this story was up 13 points at 8204.00.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Indian benchmark indices may open up tracking global cues
Moneycontrol Bureau

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open up tracking positive global cues. SGX Nifty at the time of writing this story was up 13 points at 8204.00.

Japanese shares up more than 1 percent on Wednesday morning as the yen weakened against a stronger dollar, and after a private survey suggested the manufacturing sector might be recovering.

The Nikkei 225 leaped up 1.73 percent while the Topix bounced up 1.83 percent, likely due to expectations of a weaker yen after the greenback hit a 14-year high overnight against a basket of currencies.

Earlier, Toshiba plunged as low as 6.9 percent to 263.5 yen each share at the open, after media reports that a Japan watchdog suspects the company padded profits by 40 billion yen in the past three years, Reuters reported.

Stocks rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2017, but closed off their session highs as oil prices gave back initial gains.

The S&P 500 closed about 0.8 percent higher, with telecommunications and health care leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite also advanced around 0.8 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.7 percent with most sectors and bourses trading in positive territory. The UK's FTSE100 touched a record high in early afternoon trade, however, it retreated slightly to close up 0.49 percent on Tuesday. The French CAC ended 0.35 percent higher while the German DAX finished 0.12 percent in negative territory.
Tags  Indian benchmark indices SGX Nifty Nikkei 225 Topix S&P 500
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Indian benchmark indices may open up tracking global cues

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.