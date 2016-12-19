Indian benchmark indices may open flat tracking global cues

Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 opened down 0.18 percent, likely due to yen strength.

Japan's November exports fell 0.4 percent year-on-year, compared to a Reuters poll expecting a 2 percent decline, boosted by a weaker yen and recovery in overseas demand. Imports fell 8.8 percent, also better than the Reuters forecast of a 12.6 percent decline. However, the trade surplus was narrower than expected at 153 billion yen (USD 1.3 billion), compared to a surplus of 227 billion yen expected.US stocks closed slightly lower Friday, with financials lagging, following some renewed concern of geopolitical tension.

Goldman Sachs contributed the most to declines in the Dow in the close, while financials were the most performer in the S&P 500. The benchmark index closed nearly 4 points lower at 2,258.07.



The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 ended 0.34 percent higher on Friday after opening flat. Banking stocks were lower in spite of news the Italian government is reportedly planning to use 15 billion euros to recapitalise several banks.