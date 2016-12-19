Dec 19, 2016, 09.05 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ndian benchmark indices are likely to open flat tracking global events. SGX Nifty at the time of writing was down 17 points at 8130. Asian shares were a mixed bag on Monday with Tokyo up slightly on better-than-expected November trade data for imports and exports.
Indian benchmark indices may open flat tracking global cues
Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 opened down 0.18 percent, likely due to yen strength.
Goldman Sachs contributed the most to declines in the Dow in the close, while financials were the most performer in the S&P 500. The benchmark index closed nearly 4 points lower at 2,258.07.
The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 ended 0.34 percent higher on Friday after opening flat. Banking stocks were lower in spite of news the Italian government is reportedly planning to use 15 billion euros to recapitalise several banks.