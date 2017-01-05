Sensex up over 100pts, Nifty opens above 8200; Tata Motors gains

09:15

Expenditure Finance Commission (EFC) under the Ministry of Finance cleared 29 proposals of various ministries involving expenditure of about Rs 2.11 lakh crore during the last year.

Besides, Public Investment Board (PIB) headed by Expenditure Secretary cleared 12 proposals involving expenditure of Rs 28,673 crore.

Of these, three proposals worth Rs 8,612 crore of Ministry of Power were cleared by the board during calender year 2016.

Proposals of Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Road, Transport and Highway involving investment of Rs 7,291 crore and Rs 6,461 crore, respectively, were also cleared, Department of Expenditure under Ministry of Finance said in its year-end review for 2016.

9:45 am M&A deals in India: Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in the country hit a record 5-year high at USD 61.44 billion (about Rs 4 trillion) in 2016, says a report.

According to the latest report by News CorpVCCEdge, the number of M&A deals remained robust this year with 1,002 such transactions worth USD 61.44 billion.

The deal value in 2016 is not only a record five year high but is also 159 per cent more than USD 23.71 billion witnessed from 995 deals in 2015, the report said.

As per the report, there were 633 domestic M&A deals amounting to USD 32.77 billion -- a jump of over 278 per cent in value terms -- in 2016.

9:30 am FII view: Timothy Moe of Goldman Sachs said, "We expect total 10 percent returns from MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan, driven primarily by recovering earnings. Returns may be back-loaded given softer sequential Q1FY17 China growth and India's demonetisation."



"Re-flation is a dominant theme in our allocations: overweight Australia, India, Indonesia and Philippines, marketweight on China and a cyclical tilt to sector picks," he added.



Don't miss: Buy, sell, hold: 9 pharma & media stocks that you may focus



The market has opened on a positive note Thursday. The Sensex is up 127.51 points or 0.5 percent at 26760.64, and the Nifty up 38.85 points or 0.5 percent at 8229.35. About 704 shares have advanced, 103 shares declined, and 459 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and ONGC are top gainers while Bharti and Lupin are losers in the Sensex.

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade. It has opened higher by 15 paise at 67.90 per dollar versus 68.05 Wednesday.



Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Dollar strength has paused as market reassess the number of likely Fed rate hikes in 2017. FOMC minutes indicate that future monetary policy stance will be a function of fiscal policy stance of Trump Government.”



The dollar is off a 14-year high against a basket of currencies with investors cautious about increasing bets on the greenback before getting fresh clues on the US economy and timing of interest rate rises. The euro climbed, boosted by data showing euro zone prices rose more quickly than expected in December.



Asian stocks edged higher, underpinned by a firm Wall Street after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting suggested a less hawkish stance from policymakers.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan gained 0.2 percent, on track for a eighth consecutive session of gains. Early Asian markets such as Australia rose 0.4 percent.



US shares ended higher on Wednesday even after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed concerns that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest rate increases to ward off inflation.



US stocks have surged over the past two months on expectations that Trump will stimulate the economy with tax cuts and infrastructure spending and eliminate regulations in the financial industry. But investors also worry that Trump's measures could stir inflation and push the US central bank to raise rates more aggressively than anticipated.