Sensex zooms over 200 pts, Nifty eyes 8200; Bharti drags

The demonetisation pain is likely to lessen by February-end or early march next year bringing normalcy back into the system, Keki Mistry, VC & CEO of HDFC.Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mistry said that some redistribution of wealth has happened with money going into the hands of poor people, which will boost consumption.In the upcoming Budget, agriculture and housing are likely to be the focus sectors, according to Mistry. The government also needs to look at reducing tax rates, which will also help in cutting black money circulation.The banking sector continues to face "significant" level of stress as the asset quality has deteriorated further with the banks' gross non-performing advances increasing to 9.1 percent in September from 7.8 percent in March, says the RBI.

"The gross non-performing advances (GNPAs) ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) increased to 9.1 percent from 7.8 percent between March and September 2016, pushing the overall stressed advances ratio to 12.3 percent from 11.5 percent," the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the RBI said today.

It said given the higher levels of impairment, the banks may remain risk averse in the near future as they clean up their balance sheets and their capital position may remain insufficient to support higher credit growth.

10:30 am Demonetisation: To ease the impact and pain of cash crunch, government will have to give a positive spin, said Pronab Sen, former Principal Advisor at Planning Commission in an interview with CNBC-TV18. The impact of demonetisation will not be visible in the current quarter (Q3) gross domestic growth on back of good agriculture growth, he said. The Kharif sowing has been good, which will lessen the impact. Informal sectors – that suffered due to demonetisation – is not included in the GDP calculation and hence, the impact on Q4 will also not be much. Sen added that the existing rural stress would not be reflected in Q3 or Q4 numbers.



The market continues to rally on support of banks, infra, FMCG and pharma stocks. The Sensex is up 219.96 points or 0.8 percent at 26586.11, and the Nifty up 65.10 points or 0.8 percent at 8168.70. About 1483 shares have advanced, 358 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, BHEL, ITC and SBI are top gainers while Bharti, Coal India and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.

Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes key drivers for the market mood in Q1FY17 remain incoming growth data, global cues especially on US tightening, President-elect Trump's fiscal plans, commodity prices and the forthcoming Budget on February 1.

He expects the U-shaped earnings recovery to be delayed by a quarter or two and estimates an earnings growth of 2 percent Y-o-Y for FY17 and 18 percent for FY18.

"Improving external environment augers well for earnings, although headwinds from higher oil prices and some demand impact due to the recent currency ban could weigh on earnings in the near team," he adds.