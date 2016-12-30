Sensex zooms over 200 pts, Nifty eyes 8200; Bharti drags

Dec 30, 2016, 11.14 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, BHEL, ITC and SBI are top gainers while Bharti, Coal India and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.
"The gross non-performing advances (GNPAs) ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) increased to 9.1 percent from 7.8 percent between March and September 2016, pushing the overall stressed advances ratio to 12.3 percent from 11.5 percent," the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the RBI said today.
It said given the higher levels of impairment, the banks may remain risk averse in the near future as they clean up their balance sheets and their capital position may remain insufficient to support higher credit growth.
10:30 am Demonetisation: To ease the impact and pain of cash crunch, government will have to give a positive spin, said Pronab Sen, former Principal Advisor at Planning Commission in an interview with CNBC-TV18. The impact of demonetisation will not be visible in the current quarter (Q3) gross domestic growth on back of good agriculture growth, he said. The Kharif sowing has been good, which will lessen the impact. Informal sectors – that suffered due to demonetisation – is not included in the GDP calculation and hence, the impact on Q4 will also not be much. Sen added that the existing rural stress would not be reflected in Q3 or Q4 numbers.
The market continues to rally on support of banks, infra, FMCG and pharma stocks. The Sensex is up 219.96 points or 0.8 percent at 26586.11, and the Nifty up 65.10 points or 0.8 percent at 8168.70. About 1483 shares have advanced, 358 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.
Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes key drivers for the market mood in Q1FY17 remain incoming growth data, global cues especially on US tightening, President-elect Trump's fiscal plans, commodity prices and the forthcoming Budget on February 1.
He expects the U-shaped earnings recovery to be delayed by a quarter or two and estimates an earnings growth of 2 percent Y-o-Y for FY17 and 18 percent for FY18.
"Improving external environment augers well for earnings, although headwinds from higher oil prices and some demand impact due to the recent currency ban could weigh on earnings in the near team," he adds.
