Sensex sinks 234 pts, Nifty at 7-mth closing low; Midcap down 2%

14:00

Equity benchmarks started off the week with a 1 percent loss on fears of likely increase in long term capital gains tax.The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 233.60 points or 0.90 percent at 25807.10.The 50-share NSE ended at 7-month closing low as well as below the Brexit day low of 7927. The index dropped 77.50 points or 0.97 percent to 7908.25.The broader markets underperformed benchmarks as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shed 2 percent each. About four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Lupin and SBI were top contributors to Sensex's fall, down 1-3 percent. Cipla was the biggest loser, down 5 percent.Benchmark indices remained under pressure. The Sensex was down 216.39 points at 25824.31 and the Nifty fell 69.80 points to 7915.95.About four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.Gayatri Projects said in a meeting on December 26, the board of directors approved sub-division of nominal value of equity shares of Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share.Surgical products manufacturer Sutures India is eyeing Rs 700 to 800 crore IPO in the first half of calendar-year 2017.The company is looking at a combination of offer-for-sale and fresh issuance of shares, reports Priya Sheth quoting sources.The issue will likely see part exit of private equity investors. TPG Growth holds 52 percent stake and promotes hold close to 30 percent and remaining is held by CX Partners and Keadaara Capital.The company is into making surgical and wound-closure products and is eyeing strategic opportunities to expand in South East Asian Countries.

2:20 pm Global M&A deals: Global merger and acquisition activity has soared to USD 3.1 trillion so far this year -- its third highest since 2007 -- even as deal value saw over 22 per cent decline over last year, says a report.



According to global deal tracking firm Mergermarket, despite a series of "political shockwaves", global M&A activity till date amounted to USD 3.1 trillion, through 16,194 deals.



The M&A deal tally so far this year registered a 22 per cent decline in value terms and 10 per cent fall in number of transactions over last year. Last year, the global deal tally stood at USD 3.9 trillion.

However, global M&A activity till date of USD 3.1 trillion managed to reach its third highest deal value since 2007, when transactions worth USD 3.7 trillion were announced.



2:00 pm Market Check



Equity benchmarks recovered a bit from day's low with the Nifty trading above 7900 amid volatility. Fears of likely increase in long term capital gains tax weighed on market sentiment.



Market veteran Ramesh Damani said there would definitely be some tinkering of taxes in this Budget while tax expert Dinesh Kanabar said given the government's current mindset, anti-avoidance could be applied generally on practices like dividend stripping.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 168.56 points at 25872.14 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 59.80 points to 7925.95. About four shares declined for every rising on the BSE.



Shares of Divis Labs fell over 11 percent, hitting 28-month low at Rs 768.45 per share intraday on regulatory concerns. The stock fell 22 percent on Friday, losing 33 percent in last three days. Analysts say recent US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Form 483 shows some serious observations which could potentially escalate to warning letter/import alert.



Reliance Communications slipped nearly 5 percent, continuing downtrend for third consecutive session, especially after Moody's Investors Service last week said that RComm's ratings would "remain on review for downgrade" despite the company signing an agreement with Canada-based Brookfield Infrastructure to sell its tower assets.