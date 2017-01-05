Sensex rises over 200 pts, Nifty strong; TCS, M&M, Infosys drag

13:45

The market is still higher on auto, bank, metals and oil & gas stocks. The Sensex is up 206.77 points or 0.9 percent at 26839.90, and the Nifty up 71.45 points or 0.9 percent at 8261.95. About 1858 shares have advanced, 771 shares declined, and 529 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Tata Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank are top gainers while TCS, M&M, Infosys and HDFC Bank are losers in the Sensex.

Major oil producers have started cutting output but the rally in crude prices could be capped as US shale companies boost production in the latter half of the year, according to JPMorgan.