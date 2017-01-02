Sensex recovers, Nifty reclaims 8200; auto stocks shine, RIL up

14:00

Benchmark indices remained flat after recovery from day's low. The Sensex was down 19.62 points at 26606.84 and the Nifty declined 1 point to 8184.80.About 1816 shares advanced against 804 declining shares on the BSE.Farm equipment maker Escorts today reported 15.8 percent increase in tractor sales at 3,187 units in December 2016.

The company had posted tractor sales of 2,751 units in the same month previous year, Escorts Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Domestic sales last month were at 3,043 units as against 2,727 units in December 2015, up 11.6 percent.

During the month, exports stood at 144 units, compared to 24 units in the year-ago period, the company added.



2:30 pm Drug launch: Natco Pharma has launched a generic Hepatitis C treatment drug in Nepal under the brand name 'Velpanat.' The product is the first generic version of Sofosbuvir 400mg/Velpatasvir 100mg fixed dose combination sold by Gilead Sciences Inc under brand name Epclusa.

The Hyderabad-based firm has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc, to manufacture and sell generic versions of its chronic hepatitis C medicines in 101 developing countries.



2:15 pm Rate cut: A day after SBI slashed its rate offering steeply, country's fourth biggest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank today announced a cut of up to 0.45 percent in its lending rates.



The bank has cut marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 0.20 to 0.45 percent across tenors, it said in a statement.

The one year MCLR, which is used as the benchmark for a bulk of long-term consumer loans, has been reduced by 0.20 percent while the maximum cut of 0.45 percent has been effected in the one month and three month MCLRs.

After revision, the one-year MCLR comes down to 9 percent, while the one month and three month MCLRs will be 8.25 percent and 8.40 percent, respectively.



2:00 pm Market Check



Benchmark indices recouped losses in afternoon trade with the Nifty reclaiming 8200, driven by auto and pharma stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 28.71 points at 26655.17 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 13.45 points at 8199.25.

About 1800 shares advanced against 778 declining shares on the BSE.

Nifty Auto index gained nearly 2 percent as analysts do not expect major impact of demonetisation on earnings, especially after considering December auto sales. Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki gained 2-3.5 percent.



Tata Steel climbed nearly 4 percent followed by Adani Ports while HDFC and SBI retained top position in the selling list, down 3.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.