Sensex recovers, Nifty inches towards 8200; banks rebound

Benchmark indices gained more strength with the Sensex rising 35.33 points to 26630.78 and the Nifty up 16.95 points at 8196.45.About 1594 shares advanced against 624 declining shares on the BSE.Citi believes Bharat Electronics (BEL) can deliver 15 percent EPS CAGR over FY16-19, given the expected order inflows and guidance announced by management.

The state-run aerospace and defence company received orders of Rs 4,130 crore during October-December quarter and Rs 5,130 crore in the first half of FY17. Recently media report indicated the company is likely to get three more orders totalling Rs 2,190 crore in Q3FY17 which takes the tally Rs 7,320 crore so far in FY17.



Key orders expected in the near term are Akash Missile System (7 squadrons), mobile cellular communication system, commander TI sights, Samyukta upgrade, long-range surface-to-air missile and L-band Tropo upgrade, Citi says.



10:20 am Market Expert: Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sridhar Sivaram, Investment Director at Enam Holdings, said that the CBDT circular regarding tax norms for FIIs is absurd. “I don’t think the government understands the CBDT’s circular.” While the FIIs were never against paying taxes, the clarity around procedures and the amount involved are a big concerns, he said.



Certain tax changes could hamper foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued clarification on applicability of indirect transfer provisions. Under the indirect transfer provisions contained in Section 9 (1Xi) of the Income Tax Act, all income arising from any asset or source of income in India or through the transfer of a capital asset situated in India, shall be deemed to accrue or arise in India.



FIIs have been net sellers in India. In dollar terms India hasn’t given much higher returns thatn other EMs. The ten year returns in MSCI are about 1 percent, Sivaram said.



10:00 am Market Check



Benchmark indices recouped early losses with the Nifty inching towards 8200 level after consolidation. Banks stocks rebounded while pharma stocks gained strength. Positive Asian cues also aided the market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 5.97 points at 26589.48 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 3.05 points at 8182.55 while the broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed over half a percent on positive breadth. About 1435 shares advanced against 575 declining shares on the exchange.



Banks stocks rebounded after yesterday's weakness due to lending rate cut. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI gained 1 percent each.



Index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ITC rose half a percent whereas Infosys, HDFC and L&T declined 0.6-1.7 percent.