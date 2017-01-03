Sensex opens flat, Nifty below 8200; Tata Motors, ONCG gainers

09:15

Housing, auto and corporate loans are all set to become cheaper with half a dozen PSU and private banks today steeply reducing benchmark lending rate by up to 1.48 percent after spurt in deposits following demonetisation.

Taking a cue from State Bank of India, other lenders including largest private sector lender ICICI Bank and state-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce and Andhra Bank announced cut in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR).

SBI yesterday reduced the lending rate by a good 0.9 percent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his new year eve address urged the banks to focus on the needs of poor and lower middle class and middle class.

9:45 am Infosys woes: Cautioning Infosys employees that the road ahead is long and not easy, company chief executive officer (CEO) Vishal Sikka has stressed the importance of automation and warned against “lackadaisical” attitude towards greater value creation.

In his New Year message to the employees, he said by achieving all that they set out to do, Infosys can be a force powering the purposeful evolution of our world. “We must remember that operational excellence is an imperative for each one of us. We must focus on delivering the best solutions in the smartest, fastest way possible, and not give up or give in to weaker instincts,” Sikka has said in a letter to employees.

9:30 am Market outlook: Anish Damania of IDFC Securities says while he was positive on the market when the previous Budget shifted its focus to consumption and bolstering income, a populist Budget this year may not be taken positively if enough currency de-legalisation gains do not materialise.

He retains top picks, focussing on export-related segments, B2B category, regulated returns and oil marketing companies, while avoiding consumer-facing companies.

The market has opened flat with the Nifty still below 8200. The 50-share index is up 14.50 points or 0.2 percent at 8194 and the Sensex is up 25.40 points or 0.1 percent at 26620.85.

Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC and Cipla are top gainers while Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp are losers in the Sensex.

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 9 paise at 68.13 per dollar versus previous close 68.22.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Most of the overseas markets were closed on Monday. This provided no respite to USD-INR pair. Demand pushed up the pair above the 68/dollar mark." The dollar index bounced back strongly, up around 0.60 percent, after falling for the past three straight sessions. The yen weakened.

Asian stocks began 2017 on a flat note, uninspired by a surge in European markets to their highest in more than a year, while the dollar resumed its climb after last week's stumble.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade as most regional markets reopened after the New Year holiday. It ended 2016 with a 3.7 percent gain, its best year in four.

Australian shares, however, were off to a robust start, jumping almost 1 percent, while South Korea added 0.2 percent. Japan was closed for an extended New Year holiday.





