Sensex, Nifty volatile with positive bias; HDFC Bank rebounds

10:00

Hyderabad-based pharma company Granules India shares fell nearly 4 percent intraday after the US health regulator completed inspection of Vizag facility with seven observations.

The joint venture company said it would respond to these observations within the stipulated time period.

Granules OmniChem facility, a 50:50 joint venture company of Granules India and Ajinimoto OmniChem NV, is located at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

This facility currently manufactures API intermediates.

10:25 am FII View: Caesar Maasry of Goldman Sachs says the historical pattern of emerging markets returns, which suggests there is a moderate 'window of opportunity' for emerging markets to perform dependent upon the pace of higher rates and stronger US dollar.

The macro vulnerability of major emerging markets has come down in recent years as reserves have built up again and current account balances have improved and the balancesheets of most emerging markets corporates are relatively healthy and interest coverage ratios are now improving from their depressed levels.



10:00 am Market Check



The volatility continued in equity benchmarks amid thin trading volumes as FIIs activity remained low due to Christmas vacation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 14.97 points at 26389.67 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 5.45 points at 8109.80. The market breadth was positive as about 971 shares advanced against 807 declining shares on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto was the biggest loser among Sensex 30 stocks, down 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, ONGC and HUL while GAIL extended its previous day's rally, up nearly 2 percent on top of 2 percent upside yesterday. ITC, Infosys, TCS, L&T, NTPC and Coal India gained 0.7-1.3 percent. HDFC Bank rebounded after weak early trade.

Oil prices also moved very little, with liquidity fading in the run-up to the Christmas weekend. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were trading at USD 51.95 per barrel, virtually unchanged from their last settlement.

Gold prices too were steady after deadly incidents in Germany and Turkey failed to spur safe-haven buying, with markets focused on the possibility of further US interest rate hikes next year.