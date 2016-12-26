Sensex, Nifty volatile; Tata Motors, Tata Steel laggards

13:00

Srei Infrastructure Finance said its subsidiary plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)."Srei Equipment Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, is proposing a public issue of secured redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," the Kolkata-based company said in a BSE filing today.The issue, which is proposed to be listed with the exchanges NSE and BSE, will open on January 3 and close on January 20, 2017.Surgical Products Manufacturer Sutures India is eyeing Rs 700 to 800 crore IPO in the first half of calendar-year 2017.

The company is looking at a combination of offer-for-sale and fresh issuance of shares, reports Priya Sheth quoting sources.

The issue will likely see part exit of private equity investors. TPG Growth holds 52 percent stake and promotes hold close to 30 percent and remaining is held by CX Partners and Keadaara Capital.

1:30 pm M&A deals: Global merger and acquisition activity has soared to USD 3.1 trillion so far this year -- its third highest deal value since 2007, even as deal value saw over 22 percent decline over last year, says a report.

According to global deal tracking firm Mergermarket, despite a series of "political shockwaves", global M&A activity till date amounted to USD 3.1 trillion, through 16,194 deals.

The M&A deal tally so far this year registered a 22 percent decline in value terms and 10 percent fall in number of transactions over last year. Last year, the global deal tally stood at USD 3.9 trillion.

Don't miss: Divis at 28-month low on regulatory woes; stock not de-rated yet



The market is still sluggish with investors nervous on tax woes. The Sensex is down 220.60 points or 0.8 percent at 25820.10, and the Nifty down 72.55 points or 0.9 percent at 7913.20. About 478 shares have advanced, 1889 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.

Cipla, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC are top losers in the Sensex while HUL, Reliance and Dr Reddy's Labs are top gainers.

Leading stock exchange BSE will introduce new interest rate futures (IRF) contracts from December 30 on 6-year government bonds maturing in 2022. The IRF contract is based on 6.84 per cent central government security maturing on December 19, 2022, and will be available for trading from December 30 this year, BSE said in a circular.



An IRF contract is an agreement to buy or sell a debt instrument at a specified future date at a pre-determined price.



The cash-settled IRFs provide market participants an option to hedge risks arising from fluctuations in interest rates, which depend on various factors, including RBI policy, demand for liquidity and flow of overseas funds.