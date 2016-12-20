Sensex, Nifty under pressure; PSU banks, NBFCs stocks weaken

12:00

Nischal Maheshwari of Edelweiss Securities said that he was more worried about what is happening around the world as India’s pain from demonetisation is a short-lived affair.

Given what US Fed has guided for three more rate hikes next year, there is a worry as this is negative for all emerging markets, he said. Although India is better positioned than other EMs, challenge of the appreciating dollar always remains, he said.

Although FIIs have been selling, he said, it has been well countered by domestic buying. He doesn’t see any big fall in markets.

He doesn’t believe that Nifty will trend back to its March lows. Yes, there may be a challenge in the next quarter because of cash ban, but in the longer term he doesn’t see the macros deteriorating.

12:36 pm Withdrawal of USFDA approvals: Drug major Sun Pharma today said one of its subsidiaries has voluntarily requested the US health regulator to withdraw approval for 28 Abbreviated New Drug Applications belonging to Ranbaxy Laboratories.



It further said: "These older drug products belong to erstwhile Ranbaxy Laboratories and are not being marketed in the US since 2008."



In April 2014, Sun Pharma had announced the acquisition of the troubled rival Ranbaxy in an all-stock transaction worth USD 4 billion.



12:25 pm Tax exemption likely?: Brokerages and analysts are pinning their hopes on Union Budget 2017 to deliver income tax sops to help reduce pain induced by the government’s demonetisation drive.

CLSA's Senior Economist Rajeev Malik made no bones about the implementation of the currency swap drive and said that the government will look to address those issues in the Budget with a “feel-good approach”. That approach may come in the form of a raise in income tax exemption limit in the Budget, he said.

The Budget may offer a change in individual tax slabs and give sops for rural India, he added.

While the near-term impact of the currency recall exercise was expected to be negative, December earnings for corporates will reflect the real impact, said Malik, adding that the impact of demonetisation is likely to span over two quarters.

Also read - Expect FY18 earnings growth to be in double digits: Kotak MF



12:00 pm Market Check



Equity benchmarks fell further with the Nifty trading below the 8100 level, weighed by banking & financials and NBFCs. However, the buying in technology stocks arrested the fall.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 65.93 points at 26308.77 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 21.60 points to 8082.75. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

The correction in banks as well as non-banking finance stocks may be on fears of likely farm loan waiver. PSU Bank index fell the most, down 2.7 percent while Bank index declined over a percent.

Country's largest lenders State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda dropped more than 2 percent. NBFCs like Bharat Financial, Equitas Holdings, M&M Financial and Shriram Transport etc fell 1-4 percent.

HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, HUL, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were down 1-2.5 percent while Infosys, TCS and ITC gained 1-2 percent.