Sensex, Nifty under pressure; Midcap, Smallcap outperform

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Jan 02, 2017, 11.40 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equity benchmarks remained under pressure in morning trade but the broader markets outperformed with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

10:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

10:59 am Market Update: Benchmark indices extended losses with the Sensex down 160.63 points at 26465.83 and the Nifty down 43.90 points at 8141.90.

About 1330 shares advanced against 778 declining shares on the BSE.

10:53 am Buzzing: Shares of Eicher Motors gained nearly 5 percent intraday after reporting solid sales growth for Royal Enfield in December despite currency demonetisation.

Total Royal Enfield sales during the month grew by 42 percent to 57,398 units compared with 40,453 units sold in year-ago period while month-on-month growth was only 0.14 percent.

Exports also surged 160 percent year-on-year to 1,082 units but fell 26.4 percent compared with previous month.

10:37 am Interview: Sunil Munjal, Chairman of Hero Corporate Services said that demand in December for most consumer goods did suffer following demonetisation. The government, however, saw higher tax mop-up in November which shows that the economy has seen growth.

He believes liquidity will take another 2-3 months to come back into the system. Industry will take longer anywhere from 9 months to 12 or 18 months to revive.

He expects the government to widen the tax base. Particularly, for industry, he believes corporate tax rates need to come down. Some of the exemptions will need to go away and the plan is to bring it to 25 percent which won’t be good enough, he said.

10:20 am FII View: Mixo Das of Nomura says he expects some weakness in Asian equities in H12017, as earnings and valuations both come under pressure, with some recovery later.

He is structurally overweight on Indonesia and India (top Overweight) on a combination of improving growth and progress on reforms, notwithstanding expected periods of consolidation.

"2017-end Sensex target is 31,340," Das says.

Also read - See Nifty range at 7900-8000; bank index to sway mkt: Atul Suri

10:00 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks remained under pressure in morning trade but the broader markets outperformed with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 98.93 points at 26527.53 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 26.40 points to 8159.40.

The market breadth was strong as about two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

HDFC, SBI and Bajaj Auto were the biggest losers, down 1.8-2.7 percent followed by ITC, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

Reliance Industries, TCS, L&T, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Lupin, NTPC and ONGC gained 0.4-1 percent.

09:15
The market has started 2017 on a flat note as the Sensex is up 55.14 points or 0.2 percent at 26681.60. The Nifty is up 19.10 points or 0.2 percent at 8204.90. About 334 shares have advanced, 72 shares declined, and 3221 shares are unchanged.

Tags  Sensex Nifty Market Midcap Smallcap
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.