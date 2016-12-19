Sensex, Nifty under pressure amid volatility; GAIL, Aurobindo up

11:00

Pharma Major Lupin has launched its Voriconazole tablets, 50 mg & 200 mg and Voriconazole oral suspension, 40 mg/mL in the US.Voriconazole tablets and Voriconazole oral suspension are the AB rated generic equivalent of PF Prism C.V's Vfend tablets and Vfend oral suspension.It is indicated for use in patients 12 years of age and older in the treatment of the fungal infections.Minda Industries, from the auto ancillary space, is one of the biggest gainers of 2016. It is rising over 70 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sudhir Jain, Group CFO of Minda Industries said that the company expect to maintain 20-25 percent bottomline growth over next two years.

He further said that the company is planning to consolidate the business under the group company.

Two-wheeler segment saw an impact due to demonetisation. However, impact of demonetisation will also be seen in December sales, he added.



Also read - Be opportunistic but don't rush in to buy banks in 2017: Udayan



11:00 am Market Check



Benchmark indices and broader markets remained under pressure amid volatility in morning trade. GAIL and Aurobindo Pharma were the biggest gainers, up more than 2 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 61.10 points to 26428.46 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 17.95 points to 8121.50.

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities says valuations of the Nifty 50 Index are reasonable after the recent correction and valuations of 'value' stocks are inexpensive despite their strong performance in CY16.

Oil prices rose in anticipation of tighter crude supply going into 2017 following the decision by OPEC and other producers to cut output to prop up prices. Brent crude futures were trading at USD 55.59 per barrel, up 0.69 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 0.89 percent at USD 52.36 a barrel.

Gold edged up, extending its recovery from a 10-1/2-month low hit last week, as the US dollar slipped from a 14-year peak against a basket of currencies.