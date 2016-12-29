Sensex, Nifty tepid; L&T, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddys laggards

TCS, Wipro, Asian Paints, HUL and ONGC are top gainers while Adani Ports, L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Dec 29, 2016, 02.06 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty tepid; L&T, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's laggards

TCS, Wipro, Asian Paints, HUL and ONGC are top gainers while Adani Ports, L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.

TCS, Wipro, Asian Paints, HUL and ONGC are top gainers while Adani Ports, L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.

13:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

1:50 pm Interview: The aim of the government is to move towards an economy that uses ‘less cash’ and not necessarily ‘cashless’ is the word coming in from the Minister of State for Finance, Satosh Kumar Gangwar.

According to him, demonetisation will help this process of moving towards using less cash. The government, he says, could not print currency earlier because then the news would have leaked and defeated the main purpose. So far, according to his sources around Rs 25-30 crore notes are being printed on a daily basis.

From the time PM Modi announced the openings of Jan Dhan accounts with zero balance, the common man has moved towards banking and more than 25 crore accounts have been opened so far, says Gangwar.

1:30 pm Market outlook: Sharing his market outlook for 2017, Hiren Ved, Director & CIO, Alchemy Capital Management says demonetisation has pushed the growth recovery by a couple of quarters and it is likely to pick up only in second half of CY17. The full impact of demonetisation will be seen in January and once the cash withdrawal limits are eased, normalcy will return to the market because consumption is a major part of the economy, says Ved. With talks of a farm loan waiver doing the rounds, Ved says farmers should not be encouraged not to pay back loans because it would be a bad practice. Instead, there are other tools to help farmers such as support prices, greater access to credit etc which is a better way to solve the crisis; waivers have a systemic risk to a country’s finances.

Don't miss: IFCI, IDBI Bank zoom 6-15% as NSE gears up for IPO

The market is going listless with the Sensex up 40.42 points at 26251.10. The Nifty is up 18.30 points at 8053.15. About 1469 shares have advanced, 839 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

TCS, Wipro, Asian Paints, HUL and ONGC are top gainers while Adani Ports, L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.

The government is expected to raise Rs 1,00,000 crore of additional taxes under the Income Disclosure Scheme II (IDS II), which in turn will help in containing the 2017-18 fiscal deficit, says a report.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML), besides containing the fiscal deficit, the additional taxes under the IDS II would fund the 7th Pay Commission as well as recapitalise PSU banks without cutting back on public capex.

"We continue to expect the government to raise about Rs 1,000 billion/0.7 per cent of GDP of additional taxes under Income Disclosure Scheme II," BofA-ML said in a research note.

12:00
IT, metals and oil & gas stocks are lending support to the market. TCS, ONGC, HUL, HDFC and Wipro are top gainers while Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, L&T and ITC are losers in the Sensex.

11:24
ONGC, GAIL, TCS, HDFC and NTPC are top gainers while Adani Ports, ITC,Hero MotoCorp, L&T and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.

10:00
The market seems to be cautious ahead of Futures and Options (F&O) expiry today. The Sensex is up 14.17 points at 26224.85 and the Nifty is up 9 points at 8043.85. About 1087 shares have advanced, 561 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

09:15
HUL, Adani Ports, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HDFC bank are losers while Axis Bank, Lupin, Cipla, M&M and SBI are gainers in the Sensex.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.