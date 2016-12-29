Sensex, Nifty tepid; L&T, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddys laggards

13:00

The aim of the government is to move towards an economy that uses ‘less cash’ and not necessarily ‘cashless’ is the word coming in from the Minister of State for Finance, Satosh Kumar Gangwar.

According to him, demonetisation will help this process of moving towards using less cash. The government, he says, could not print currency earlier because then the news would have leaked and defeated the main purpose. So far, according to his sources around Rs 25-30 crore notes are being printed on a daily basis.

From the time PM Modi announced the openings of Jan Dhan accounts with zero balance, the common man has moved towards banking and more than 25 crore accounts have been opened so far, says Gangwar.

1:30 pm Market outlook: Sharing his market outlook for 2017, Hiren Ved, Director & CIO, Alchemy Capital Management says demonetisation has pushed the growth recovery by a couple of quarters and it is likely to pick up only in second half of CY17. The full impact of demonetisation will be seen in January and once the cash withdrawal limits are eased, normalcy will return to the market because consumption is a major part of the economy, says Ved. With talks of a farm loan waiver doing the rounds, Ved says farmers should not be encouraged not to pay back loans because it would be a bad practice. Instead, there are other tools to help farmers such as support prices, greater access to credit etc which is a better way to solve the crisis; waivers have a systemic risk to a country’s finances.



The government is expected to raise Rs 1,00,000 crore of additional taxes under the Income Disclosure Scheme II (IDS II), which in turn will help in containing the 2017-18 fiscal deficit, says a report.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML), besides containing the fiscal deficit, the additional taxes under the IDS II would fund the 7th Pay Commission as well as recapitalise PSU banks without cutting back on public capex.

"We continue to expect the government to raise about Rs 1,000 billion/0.7 per cent of GDP of additional taxes under Income Disclosure Scheme II," BofA-ML said in a research note.