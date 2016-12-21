Sensex, Nifty tepid; ICICI Bank & SBI rebound, TCS corrects

10:00

Shares of Reliance Communications, the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company, rallied nearly 5 percent intraday on hope of likely announcement of tower sale deal with US asset management company this week.

According to CNBC-TV18 report quoting unnamed sources, the telecom operator is expected to sell 100 percent stake in the tower arm to Brookfield, the US-based asset management company.

It is likely to announce this deal this week. It is likely to get upfront payment of Rs 11,000 crore and may get close to Rs 9,000 crore over 3-5 years depending on performance, sources say.

The deal for which a non-binding term sheet was signed by the two parties in October, will help Reliance Communications pare its debt.



10:25 am FDI meet: Inter-ministerial body FIPB will consider 17 foreign investment proposals on December 28, including that of Sanofi Synthelabo India Pvt Ltd, Star Den Media Services and Gland Pharma Ltd.



The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), headed by Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to meet on December 28. As many as 17 proposals are on the agenda, the Finance Ministry said in a meeting notice.



Other investment proposals on the table include those of Flag Telecom Singapore Pte Ltd, Idea Cellular Infrastructure Services, You Broadband India and AMP Solar India Pvt Ltd.



India allows FDI in most sectors through the automatic route, but in certain segments considered sensitive for the economy and security, the proposals have to be first cleared by FIPB.



10:00 am Market Check



Benchmark indices as well as broader markets continued to consolidate amid low volumes at FIIs desk. Banking & financials and telecom stocks gained while FMCG and infra stocks were under pressure.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 38.54 points to 26346.52 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 8.30 points at 8090.70 amid consolidation. The market breadth was positive as about 1071 shares advanced against 754 declining shares on the BSE.

HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank continued to support the market while TCS, ITC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and L&T were under pressure.

Datamatics Global Services shares rallied 8 percent after Insync Capital, wherein Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a partner, bought 2.95 lakh shares of the company.

Oil prices nudged higher on expectations of a US crude inventory draw, although trading activity was muted as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas weekend. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were trading at USD 53.49 per barrel, up 0.36 percent from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures were at USD 55.52 a barrel, up 0.31 percent.