Sensex, Nifty still in green; FMCG, Oil & Gas indices rally

12:00

Shares of Saksoft has locked at 20 percent upper circuit as it is going to acquire majority stake in DreamOrbit Softech. The company has signed an agreement to acquire majority stake (60 percent) in Bengaluru based DreamOrbit Softech. With this acquisition, the company will further strengthen its offerings in the digital space with special emphasis on IoT (Internet of Things). DreamOrbit, incorporated in 2010, has been providing specialist technology solutions for the logistics & transportation (including air, land & ocean) enterprises and has offices in Bengaluru (India) and Delaware (USA).

Don't miss: Buy, sell, hold: 4 stocks that analysts are watching out



The market has managed to sustain its early gains while FMCG and oil & gas stocks are also rallying. The Sensex is up 114.01 points or 0.4 percent at 25921.11 and the Nifty is up 35.85 points or 0.4 percent at 7944.10. About 1335 shares have advanced, 867 shares declined, and 159 shares are unchanged.

ITC, Adani Ports, Cipla, TCS and Tata Steel are top gainers while GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and HUL are losers in the Sensex.

A number of global fund managers say they are buying emerging market assets for 2017 after the beating the sector has taken since the US election in November, even though credit rating agencies have a less positive outlook.

Since the election of Donald Trump as US president, emerging market stocks are down nearly 7.0 percent, based on the Morgan Stanley Capital Index, and the yield spread of emerging market bonds over benchmark US Treasuries is wider by 10 basis points, reversing some of the gains seen earlier in the year.

On November 8, the date of the US election, the EMBI Global year-to-date total return was 14.04 percent, and a week later, on November 14, it had halved to 7.60 percent.