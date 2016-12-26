Sensex, Nifty still under pressure; HUL, Reliance gainers

Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti and Reliance are top gainers while Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India and BHEL are losers in the Sensex.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Local Markets

Dec 26, 2016, 11.45 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty still under pressure; HUL, Reliance gainers

Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti and Reliance are top gainers while Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India and BHEL are losers in the Sensex.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sensex, Nifty still under pressure; HUL, Reliance gainers

Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti and Reliance are top gainers while Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India and BHEL are losers in the Sensex.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

11:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

11:45 am Market views: Krishna Kumar, investment director of Eastspring Investments and began by asking him what he thinks of the year gone by.

Kumar said that China which kicked off measures to root out black money in 2014 took three years to complete it.

Talking about GST, he mentioned that it is an equally disruptive measure, which will see a lot of informal business coming into the formal fold.

The dollar trade is turning out to be a consensus trade. It is a safe haven trade and the key point is investors are reluctant to buy country funds. They want to look at broad-based investing styles, he mentioned.

11:30 am Market outlook: Market expert, Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said there could be many events impacting the market – issues like US yields rising, short-term demonetisation pain impacting consumption and SMEs etc. It is very difficult to gauge the bottom levels for the market but it has become more of a stock-specific market than sector-specific, said Shah, so if you get stocks at your prices then it is a good opportunity to buy. “At every price there are stocks to buy and stocks to sell,” he said. According to him, market will not decline, forever, so it is time to accumulate stocks that you always wanted to have in the portfolio. It is a pendulum market, so look for companies with good management, good governance.

Don't miss: Divis at 28-month low on regulatory woes; stock not de-rated yet  

The market is still under pressure as the Nifty struggles below 7950. The 50-share index is down 64.40 points or 0.8 percent at 7921.35 and the Sensex is down 195.60 points or 0.7 percent at 25845.10.

Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti and Reliance are top gainers while Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India and BHEL are losers in the Sensex.

With the overall environment not looking good, only the upcoming Budget can bring some cheer to the market, believes UR Bhat, director of Dalton Capital Advisors.  Bhat said that market has to find a new low from here. Some positive commentary from the government is needed to bring cheer to market.

IT and automobile are the sectors to hide in at this time, Bhat said. Any bet on banks can be taken after December quarter results only.

 

10:00
Equity benchmarks continued to reel under selling pressure on fears of hike in long term capital gains tax after PM comments. Banking & financial stocks hit hardest with Nifty Bank falling over a percent.

Read More »

09:15
Cipla, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, ONGC and SBI are losers in the Sensex.

Read More »

Tags  BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Market Cipla Axis Maruti Reliance BHEL
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sensex, Nifty still under pressure; HUL, Reliance gainers

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login