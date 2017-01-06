Jan 06, 2017, 01.26 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Equity benchmarks remained rangebound in afternoon trade, especially after hitting psychological levels in morning. Banking & financial and PSU oil & gas stocks continued to support the market while the selling was seen in index heavyweights Infosys and ITC.
Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Infosys, Wockhardt most active shares
The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 26.58 points to 26851.66 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 6.25 points to 8267.55. The market breadth was in favour of declines.
About 1320 shares declined against 1191 advancing shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Infosys and Wockhardt were most active shares.
The clean chit from the German health regulator to Ankleshwar unit lifted Wockhardt higher by 7 percent while US immigration concerns dragged Infosys over 2 percent.
Oil India gained more than 2 percent after shareholders approved the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of one bonus equity share for every three shares held.
Meanwhile, gold slipped from the one-month high touched in the previous session, with traders waiting for US jobs data later in the day for clues on the pace of possible US interest rate hikes this year.
