Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Infosys, Wockhardt most active shares

Equity benchmarks remained rangebound in afternoon trade, especially after hitting psychological levels in morning. Banking & financial and PSU oil & gas stocks continued to support the market while the selling was seen in index heavyweights Infosys and ITC.
Jan 06, 2017, 01.26 PM

Equity benchmarks remained rangebound in afternoon trade, especially after hitting psychological levels in morning. Banking & financial and PSU oil & gas stocks continued to support the market while the selling was seen in index heavyweights Infosys and ITC.

| 1 Comments
13:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

1:25 pm Interview: The Protect and Grow American Jobs Bill has been re-introduced in the US Congress by two Republicans. But Vineet Nayyar, Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra says there is nothing to be overly concerned about.

Nayyar says the company has only 4,000 employees, which is around 4 percent of the workforce in the US, working on an H1-B visa. So he feels the Bill will not have a major impact on the company and it will be able to absorb the pain.

The Bill also asks the minimum wages to be increased to USD 100,000. The average wage of employees working for Tech Mahindra, says Nayyar, is around USD 60,000.

Nayyar is of the opinion that everyone acts for their self-interest, and, this move may not be in keeping with US companies. So, its approval for now seems difficult.

Even if it is passed, he feels the US may take more than a year to pass the Immigration Bill.

Also read - IT stocks sink 2-4% after US immigration reform re-introduced

1:00 pm Market Check

Equity benchmarks remained rangebound in afternoon trade, especially after hitting psychological levels in morning. Banking & financial and PSU oil & gas stocks continued to support the market while the selling was seen in index heavyweights Infosys and ITC.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 26.58 points to 26851.66 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 6.25 points to 8267.55. The market breadth was in favour of declines.

About 1320 shares declined against 1191 advancing shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Infosys and Wockhardt were most active shares.

The clean chit from the German health regulator to Ankleshwar unit lifted Wockhardt higher by 7 percent while US immigration concerns dragged Infosys over 2 percent.

Oil India gained more than 2 percent after shareholders approved the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of one bonus equity share for every three shares held.

Meanwhile, gold slipped from the one-month high touched in the previous session, with traders waiting for US jobs data later in the day for clues on the pace of possible US interest rate hikes this year.

12:00
The volatility continued in noon trade after the Nifty reclaimed 8300 level. Oil and banking & financials stocks continued to support the market but the sell-off in technology stocks weighed.

11:00
Equity benchmarks as well as broader markets erased gains due to consistent selling pressure in technology stocks. However, banking & financials and oil stocks continued to support the market.

10:00
ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC, ONGC, HDFC Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries were leading gainers today, up 0.5-2.5 percent while technology stocks remained under pressure for the second consecutive session.

09:15
GAIL, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and NTPC are top gainers while TCS, Wipro, Infosys, BHEL and Reliance are losers in the Sensex.

Tags  Sensex Nifty Market Wockhardt Infosys
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.