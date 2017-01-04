Sensex, Nifty rangebound; HUL, Cipla, Lupin laggards

13:00

Markets in Europe open slightly higher continuing the gains seen in Asia on Wednesday after the US dollar nearly reached a 14-year high.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx was 0.11 percent higher on Wednesday with the major bourses trading in positive territory.

The new year has started with the release of upbeat economic data, boosting global equities. Further economic data is expected this Wednesday with the release of the latest flash euro zone inflation figures at 10 a.m. London time. The Bank of England is also publishing the latest mortgage lending numbers.

1:30 pm e-wallet: The State Bank of India (SBI) has blocked its customers from transferring cash into e-wallets through netbanking. However, customers can top-up up the e-wallets via debit and credit cards. The Reserve Bank of India has asked clarification from the bank on this. Clarifying the issue, SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said that the service has been blocked because of recent breaches and security reasons. The bank has a committee that is looking into high risk and security breaches. She emphasized that the situation is temporary and will be reversed soon.



The market is rangebound with the Nifty hovering 8200. The 50-share index is up 7.40 points at 8199.65 and the Sensex is up 12.55 points at 26655.79. About 1647 shares have advanced, 916 shares declined, and 602 shares are unchanged.

BHEL, ONGC, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Wipro are top gainers while Reliance, HUL, Cipla, Lupin and ICICI Bank are top losers in the Sensex.

Indian companies have raised close to Rs 27,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retail investors in the current fiscal so far to meet their business needs. In the entire 2015-16, firms had mobilised Rs 38,812 crore through the route.

The funds have been raised for expansion plans, to support working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

NCDs are loan-linked bonds that cannot be converted into stock and usually offer higher interest rates than convertible debentures.

According to the latest data with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), companies have raised funds totalling Rs 26,965 crore through retail issuance of NCDs during the current fiscal (till January 6).