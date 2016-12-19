Sensex, Nifty open lower; HDFC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank decline

09:15

With maintaining buy rating on Motherson Sumi with a target price of Rs 356, UBS says it is a multi-year story and expects 24 percent EPS CAGR over FY16-19 period.The brokerage house sees margin improvement at Samvardhana Motherson Peguform and expects international business growth to remain robust.

The company has a solid track record of generating value by turning around distressed assets. UBS says Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec continues to gain share in the US market and India business will grow faster than domestic car production.

So it expects Samvardhana Motherson Peguform's EBITDA margin to improve by about 200 basis points over FY16-19.



9:25 am Market Expert: Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities says valuations of the Nifty 50 Index are reasonable at 15.5x FY18 EPS after the recent correction.

He also says valuations of 'value' stocks are inexpensive despite their strong performance in CY16.

He sees their (value stocks) earnings improving due to better fundamentals and lower interest rates and valuations benefiting from lower domestic yields.

However, valuations of the 'growth' stocks, especially consumption stocks, are still quite rich, Prasad feels.



9:15 am Market Check



Equity benchmarks opened flat with a negative bias on Monday due to lack of global as well as local cues. Banking & financials, healthcare and FMCG stocks were under pressure while metals stocks gained.



The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 36.83 points at 26452.73 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 13.45 points to 8126.



HDFC, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, SBI and Sun Pharma fell 0.4-1 percent while Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India and Bharti gained.



The Indian rupee has opened lower by 5 paise at 67.81 per dollar on Monday against Friday's closing value of 67.76 a dollar.



Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity feels constant FII outflow and strong dollar index will put pressure on the rupee.



According to him, the USD-INR pair is expected to trade in a range of 67.50-68/dollar for the day.



The dollar slipped below the 103 mark as profit-taking halts the momentum of the greenback's rally.

Asian markets were mixed with the Hang Seng falling 0.8 percent while Australia's ASX 200 rising 0.7 percent.

US stocks fell on Friday, weighed by a more than 4 percent drop in Oracle shares, while recently battered stocks in the real estate and utilities sectors posted the largest gains.