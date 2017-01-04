Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors, Infosys, L&T early gainers

09:15

Raising red flags over dilution of FDI norms for local carriers, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has said the decision would place domestic players at a disadvantage as well as have serious implications on national security.

FIA, whose members are IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and GoAir, have been vociferous in their opposition against relaxation of foreign direct investment norms for airlines.

In a strongly-worded letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the grouping has suggested that any dilution in substantial ownership criteria for domestic carriers should be done only on a reciprocal basis.

9:30 am FII view: Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse says the momentous changes of 2016, both local and global, have not played out fully yet, and there continue to be significant policy risks and uncertainty. He expects a slowdown in real-estate and continued stress in the banking system to hurt growth for longer than current market expectations. “GST will also be disruptive for a few quarters. The recent rate cuts may not revive credit growth for several quarters. We also believe there are limited avenues available to the government to provide a fast acting stimulus. We continue to prefer non-India low P/E stocks, or beneficiaries of low interest rates,” he adds.



The market has opened flat on Wednesday. The Sensex is up 2.73 points at 26645.97 and the Nifty is up 9.15 points or 0.1 percent at 8201.40. About 656 shares have advanced, 186 shares declined, and 595 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, Infosys, Coal India, L&T and Maruti are top gainers while HDFC twins, Bharti, ITC and Lupin are losers in the Sensex.



The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 68.29 per dollar versus previous close 68.33.



NS Venkatesh of Lakshmi Vilas Bank said, "The rupee is likely to take cues from the equity market movement and is expected to trade in the range of 68.20-68.55/dollar today."



US dollar rose to its highest in 14 years against the euro and a basket of major currencies yesterday after data showed solid growth in US manufacturing. The dollar index has pulled back marginally today on profit booking.



Among Asian markets, Japanese shares up more than 1 percent morning as the yen weakened against a stronger dollar, and after a private survey suggested the manufacturing sector might be recovering.



The Nikkei 225 leaped up 1.73 percent while the Topix bounced up 1.83 percent, likely due to expectations of a weaker yen after the greenback hit a 14-year high overnight against a basket of currencies.

Wall Street rose sharply as a post-election rally extended into the new year, helped by gains in Verizon Communications and technology companies Alphabet and Facebook.

US stocks have surged over the past two months on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will stimulate the economy with tax cuts and infrastructure spending and slash regulations in the financial industry.