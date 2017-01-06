Sensex, Nifty off days high; Infosys, TCS, Wipro extend losses

11:00

Jagran Prakashan's board has approved a buyback of 4.74 percent equity shares at Rs 195.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, RK Agarwal, CFO of Jagran Prakashan said that the company did not declare a dividend this year.

Jagran Prakashan is sensing an inorganic expansion in the market, said Agarwal. However, constantly evaluating acquisition opportunities, he added.

He further said that the company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for Radio City.

Speaking about advertisement, he said Uttar Pradesh (UP) contributes around 45 percent to company's revenue. Hence, may see a growth in ad spends in wake of the UP election.



11:25 am FII View: Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse says while demonetisation and high valuations may explain net foreign selling in India of USD 507 million over the past six days, Korea continues to attract the lion's share of net foreign buying of USD 655 million over the past six days.

She believes this resumption of net foreign buying admittedly tentative and in baby steps supports MSCI Asia Ex-Japan year-end target of 580 which offers potential upside of 12 percent.

As suggested in 2017 Outlook, she believes that Dollar Index strength and rising US bond yields at least partly reflect better US growth expectations rather than just risk aversion/rising inflation.



11:00 am Market Check



Equity benchmarks as well as broader markets erased gains due to consistent selling pressure in technology stocks. However, banking & financials and oil stocks continued to support the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 25.08 points at 26903.32 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 3.20 points at 8277.

Infosys and TCS were the biggest losers among Sensex 30 stocks, down 2.6 percent each on US immigration bill overhang. The bill has been re-introduced in the US Congress by two Republicans, which seek to raise the minimum wage on H1B to USD 100,000 against USD 60,000 currently.

Wockhardt surged nearly 7 percent as German regulator issued European Union good manufacturing practices certificate to company's Ankleshwar API unit in Gujarat.

In brokerage reaction, Yes Bank gained more than 2 percent as Motilal Oswal expects the outperpformance to continue even in CY17, with its return on equities best placed among peers at over 20 percent.